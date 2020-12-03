Transcript for Coronavirus readiness

This morning a dire new warning from authorities in Washington I truly believe that this outbreak. May be one of the most transformative and consequential events. The we've had in this region. And in this country this state is the epicenter of the US outbreak with the least thirty deaths now confirmed in the state and nearly 400 cases. This is not a time to be going out into public in close contact. It's just too dangerous. In the Seattle area all events with 250 or more people are now banned hospitals in Seattle now restricting visitors. Only allowing exceptions for caretakers spouses and of life visits and local nursing homes by far the hardest hit by this crisis. And now banning all guests leaving families locked out peering through windows blowing kisses from a far. Health officials warn it could be just a matter of time until scenes like this will be common across the country. The grim reality is that. For the elderly cope at night team here is almost a perfect killing mentioning. The sobering reality raising new questions about how prepared American hospitals lark for this a level of medical response. According to the Department of Health and Human Services. Even a moderate pandemic. Will require 865000. People to be hospitalized but the American Hospital Association says a number of beds available for intensive care in the US right now. It's 110 of that and it's a pandemic gets as bad as the Spanish flu was in 1918. We have only enough then a leaders for 20% of the patients. US health officials are now working with a variety of companies to help boost the level of medical supplies would then a leader's a medical masks a major concern. This is like natural disaster that's happening in slow motion. Doctors in Italy where there's an urgent need right now prevent a leaders. Have a warning for their counterparts in America that I like those like it Bob you know it exploded and all of a sudden you are overlap but by that they. And they're still huge concern about the lack of testing as of last night ABC news confirmed about 9000 corona virus test. Have been administered across the US and not including. All private testing the government has promised four million tasks will be available by the end of this week. States like New York are now say they will no longer rely on the federal government and will use private laps.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.