Transcript for Coronavirus has spread to all 50 states

Good Wednesday morning everyone thank you for joining us and the big headline this morning the court of virus has now spread to it every state in the country. At least 110 people have died. New York City is facing a surge in the number of cases the mayor says a shelter in place order may be needed soon but the governor of New York says that is not the answer. The conflicting information comes amid growing evidence that hospitals don't have nearly enough beds or ventilator is to confront this crisis. Meanwhile we're learning more about the 8000 dollar check. To keep the economy running. ABC's outs for shape begins our live coverage from Washington Alex good morning. Kenneth and Mona good morning the president made eight war analogy calling Kobe nineteen the invisible enemy. His administration launching drastic new steps to combat the effects the virus does on the economy. This as there are new questions about unemployment. President's office urging congress to inject up to a trillion dollars into the economy to fight novel krona virus we're going big. One big piece of this plan still under negotiation direct cash payments to most Americans. It's unclear how much senator Mitt Romney has proposed a thousand dollars per person. American state cash now and the president wants to get cash now and I mean now in the next few weeks the plane would also include. 500 billion dollars in a payroll tax cuts. Fifty billion dollars for the airline industry and 250 billion dollars for small business loans. Treasury Secretary Stephen minutia and telling senate Republicans the US could see 20% unemployment without government intervention. The plan coming as many states and cities opt to shutter bars and restaurants. And what we're asking the young people to help us with this mitigation strategy. By staying out of the boa staying out of the restaurants. Really trying to distance yourself cities and states navigating how to cut off the virus is spread. Governor Andrew Cuomo saying York city won't go the way of San Francisco's Bay Area. I have. No interest whatsoever. And no plan whatsoever to quarantine. Any city. Health care workers now bracing for a surge in patients in a shortage of medical supplies the navy is readying to hospital ships for possible deployment. To assist with patients who don't have the virus. Freeing up valuable hospital beds. Now as for those direct paychecks it can be going out to American sources tell ABC news that it's looking like that wouldn't happen until late April. Four with a second paycheck round being being able to go out two months. After that if necessary a lot of Americans keeping watch I'm mad at Alex thank you.

