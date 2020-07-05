Transcript for Coronavirus task force will continue

President topless reversing course and now say the White House corner virus task force will continue working together. It comes ask the former head of the CDC offers a new prediction about covic nineteen. ABC's outs for Shea has more. This morning a new warning from the former head of the CDC. Predicting the number of corona virus deaths in the US will exceed a 100000 by the end of this month. Until we have an effective vaccine and must something very unexpected happens. Doctor Tom Frieden made the comment on Capitol Hill was brought in as a substitute after president trump prevented doctor Anthony felt you from testifying in front of the democratic led house committee. Felt she either federal government's top infectious disease expert will instead testify before the Republican led senate next week. That's set up passes a budget truck betters the White House is defending the decision saying house members did not provide an adequate explanation for why felt he should testified we don't have time. In the middle of a pandemic for publicity stunt it's not the time for that the absence of doctor out you prompted frustration from members of both parties. I think it would have been good testimony useful to this committee. I think useful to this country in the meantime president trop is backing off plans to wind down the White House task force in the coming weeks. I had no idea how popular the task force. It is until actually yesterday. The president spoke during an event marking national nurses day where he also contradicted a nurse he was honoree. As she spoke out about the availability up personal protective equipment. So PE has been sporadic. But it's been manageable and feel. Captain to bring her face. And we learn to adapt sporadic you would not spread through a lot of I'll tell eyewitness Japan because I've heard the opposite feeling that they are loaded up with. With that gowns now. As for doctor bouts in the White House says both Democrats and Republicans will get a chance to ask doctor county questions at this city hearing next week. Kicked and Mona Aaron Alex thank you.

