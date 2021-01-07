Transcript for Cosby conviction overturned

We turn now to more accuser speaking out furious that bill calls me has been released from prison. He's already home this morning out there is sexual assault conviction. Was overturned by Pennsylvania Supreme Court the court saying Cosby's due process rights were violated some of the women who claimed they suffered at hands of cause me. Say they feel betrayed. This morning Bill Cosby is a free man. Flashing a peace sign outside his suburban Philadelphia home after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction parent cold. The 83 year old Ben speaking exclusively to ABC news about his case. This print does say wait want. Match up with the truth. Is not what I was taught in college this is not what others thought it. No court did not exonerate cause me instead of ruling he should never have been prosecuted because of the deal he made with the former district attorney has there was an amazing relied on that agreement. And you can't have a system where prosecutors. Don't hold up to their workers that deal came during a civil suit in 2005. When allegations were brought against cause we by Andrea Conn stand. The then district attorney agreed not to prosecute Bosnia for any charges related to con Stan persuading him to testify in the case which allowed can't stand to win damages but during his 2018 criminal trial the new district attorney use that testimony against caused be. Leading to his conviction and ten year prison sentence. New DA comes in says we wanna use those statements uses the statements and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that being. Hired that was fundamentally unfair so much sell at they weren't gonna just order a new trial they were literally going to dismiss the charges and say that Bill Cosby cannot be retried again for these chart. Cosby's conviction was seen as a big win for the need to movement and personal vindication for more than fifty women. Who accused him of drugging and assaulting them. Women and victims of rape and sexual assault urged feeling encouraged. Power old coach to come out and speak their true so now we've. Under the bus. This morning constant calling Cosby's release quote disappointing. Adding that the court decision may discourage those who seen justice for sexual assault in a criminal justice system. And he's a lot Loveland who accuse cause me drugging and assaulting her in 1989. Cents he'd gone off on a technicality. You know team back. Like that. EGE. O'Leary act. And is honor for ever. Cause me is finding some support what we sure shot who played his TV wife Claire constable writing quote. Finally a terrible wrong is being righted a miscarriage of justice is corrected. Wrist shot later responded to the backlash following her post writing quote I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. Adding my post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Because we has always maintained his innocence in even refused to join a sex offender program which could have helped him win parole.

