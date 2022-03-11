COVID-19 cases rising ahead of holiday weekend

Health authorities are monitoring two new versions of the omicron variant as the COVID-19 infection rate in the U.S. jumps 11% in a week. ABC News’ Ike Ejiochi reports.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live