-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: LA County reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
-
Now Playing: Youngest person in space
-
Now Playing: Attempted abduction in Oklahoma
-
Now Playing: New heatwave in the West
-
Now Playing: Hurricanes explained by Ginger Zee
-
Now Playing: Grieving parents of girl killed in terrorist attack still seek justice 20 years later
-
Now Playing: Is Puerto Rico Ready for hurricane season?
-
Now Playing: 10 injured in altercation at Los Angeles County jail
-
Now Playing: 1 officer dead following 11-hour standoff in Texas
-
Now Playing: Judge releases NFL star Richard Sherman without bail
-
Now Playing: Wildfires hit West amid dangerous heat wave
-
Now Playing: New public indoor mask mandates with rise in COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Woman cleans strangers’ homes for free
-
Now Playing: Inside the battle to teach critical race theory in schools
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, July 15, 2021
-
Now Playing: Brain chips aim to revolutionize tech by merging humans, computers
-
Now Playing: By The Numbers: America’s newest national park
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 15, 2021