Transcript for COVID-19 cases rising nationwide

This morning surgeon general doctor protecting Murphy. Calling on social media companies and politicians to take a bigger responsibility in fighting widespread vaccine this information. Calling it an urgent threat in the fight against the virus every one of us has that power and a responsibility. To make a difference in this fight. Line started and he says two thirds of people who are not yet vaccinated believed common myths about vaccines this morning. Cases are rising quickly in 45 states now a thousand new cases every hour without brakes popping up across the country. In Los Angeles health officials are now requiring everyone to Wear a mask indoors including the fully vaccinated. Masking indoors must begin become a normal practice in Missouri health officials there asking for help as a Covert hospital in Springfield stretches couldn't. Even Major League Baseball policy the Yankees Red Sox game canceled several players on the Yankees entered cold in nineteen protocol actually should race at a crawl. 540000. Shots per day. That's down 84% since mid April. When 3.4 million shots were given each day CDC director doctor Rochelle Lewinsky draw the line between those who are falling sick the most. And those not getting the shot. People who are unvaccinated and are more likely to get severe symptoms and end up in the hospital and what we're seeing now is that. I'm children are now more likely to be on vaccinated. A reality scene in Arizona where some school districts are set to open next week the state has made it illegal to mandate masks. Not everyone agrees. We need to have an outstanding. And very nervous my children will be wearing masks and in return. And in Ohio another large outbreak 44 church groups are dealing with several nuke cases. Linked to a large retreat.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.