Transcript for COVID-19 infections surge among children

As millions of students head back to the classroom the country's grappling with a rapid surge of pediatric corona virus infections. In the last week nearly 252000. Children have tested positive. The highest since the pandemic began. What I say to the parents is it your child is twelve or older get them vaccinated. It's the first line of incredibly strong defense against Kobe had. The spike in cases already forcing the suspension of in person learning at 14100 schools. Who crossed 35 states but when it comes to adults a new vaccine milestone this morning. 75%. Of American adults have now received at least one dose of a Kobe vaccine at. Still the US is seeing nearly four times the number of infections. And doubled the number of coded hospitalizations. Compared to one here ago. When there was no vaccine. Hi CUs in several states are overwhelmed with unvaccinated. Patients. This is a crisis. It is largely being driven by people who have not yet been vaccinated against company he. Doctors in organ have this warning for anyone who might need a hospital bed. Our hospital who breached. This saturation point or health system are not able to provide care to everyone arriving at their door. An Idaho which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country hospitals are beginning to ration care. The State's Health Department calling it a last resort. Adding it means we've exhausted our resource is to the point that our health care systems are unable to provide the treatment and here we expect this morning one Kobe patient asking for prayers its former NBA player Cedric Ceballos who tweeted this picture of himself in a hospital bed the former also are saying he's been in the icu for ten days. The White House has tomorrow president Biden will unveil a new six pronged strategy to fight they dealt a variant of the corona virus. And to boost vaccination and he's expected to urge more companies to impose vaccine mandates. Injure Elizabeth thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.