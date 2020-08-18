Transcript for COVID-19 now the third leading cause of death in the US

This Maureen coated nineteen is now the third leading cause of death in the US second only to heart disease and cancer one of the nation's leading health experts warning now is it time to get this under control. Doctor Deborah works with seem to US had originally shut down like Italy. We've learned what Americans were willing to do. They combating the virus. Kuby he says that nursing homes skyrocketing. Up 80% since early this summer. Long term care facilities account for more than 40% of corona virus deaths despite how deemed less than 1% of the country's population and the sudden spike. Fueled by new cases in the south. Where the debate over schools is taking a new turn. Well yes. And George attack. Dozens protesting the decision to return to campus by staging a Dianne and just one week after reopen mean. The University of North Carolina is back panel lean switching to remote learning after a 130 students contracted the virus. We have always said that we would respond to the situation as it evolved. The situation has changed and we believe that taking these actions. Are necessary at this point. Elementary schools in the state are also seeing an up taking cases. This school temporarily shutting down after a cluster was linked to a faculty member and in New York ABC's Tommy honest highlighted new precautions grade schoolers will face in the classroom. Throughout the year there's going to be at least through windows open. This is across the city and even in the winter it's one easy and natural wade they say they can circulate fresh air. Tennessee's eighteen as severe shortage of teachers and support staff 12100 vacancies for educated related jobs in South Carolina there are nearly 11100 deacon scenes. And now teachers who quit over safety concerns could be slapped with thousands of dollars in fines for backing out of their contracts. New trouble our nation's largest fire department Chicago fire hadn't had to close down after rates again reporting nearly 300 species act part makes eight to Chicago firefighters have died from the virus. Will not. May I think yeah.

