Transcript for COVID-19's record surge

This morning just as many Americans were hoping the worst of the pandemic was over the three biggest states in the country are reporting a record increase. In cases of covad nineteen. I'm not sure that any of it expected that the second search would be the larger than that first we have doubled our number of coded patients in the last four weeks that elderly population anymore. The US now back to peak numbers of new infections the country reporting. Nearly 35000. New cases on Wednesday the biggest jump in months and the third highest single day increase arbor. The northeast no longer the nation's epicenter new York New Jersey and Connecticut now playing defense. People coming in from states that hover high infection rate. Must quarantine. For fourteen days the states imposing new restrictions on travelers coming out of hard hit states like Florida Texas and Arizona you can violate. The quarantine. I think you're part and that when you've got caught. You're in mandatory quarantine in your firing thousands of dollars. In the west Arizona has nearly doubled the number of covad patients in the icu we'll California reports a 69%. Increase in cases. In two days meanwhile in the south. About two weeks ago were like okay what's gone on an end last week realizable. Taxes tallying more than 5000 new cases. For the second consecutive day Houston's mayor vowing to crack down on restaurants. Letting to many people inside out once and Florida's governor saying the rate of transmission is growing when you're an enclosed space particularly if you don't have social this and saying it's like a private party or something like that. In your cramped and was bad ventilation you're gonna have more spread but across the country doctors say there's a clear pattern emerging. But I think what's what nets and fifty you don't put these five little thinking it'll. And yet they admit it. Social hot spots now taking extra precautions and GM announcing casino goers must now Wear masks at all times while Disneyland delays its reopening beyond July 17. I cannot emphasize how important it is this morning. To continue the practice where she just seen washing your. Yeah. Inside hospitals workers on the front lines say at the end of the day it's up to individuals to stay vigilant. Anybody to come walking in my shoes but today in Jesse assi it would be a true pop open to. The so called second surge taking its tool knowing that we did everything we possibly hits are restored there. Okay you get a crack. Art pop took. This is part about. But the battle can be want a mod a yacht was the first Kobe patient who needed a ventilator at Johns Hopkins hospital he spent 25 days in a coma. But is now on the road to recovery. He. He. Slaughtered opponents argue well how grow our roots he. About as the latest state to require facial coverings in public that starts tomorrow.

