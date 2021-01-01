Transcript for COVID latest

This morning the wait for the corner bars faxing going long grass thousand Stanton miles long lines on New Year's Eve. I won't be here and I think dying. Operation warp speed struggling assays were braced to give the vaccine to patients there isn't an overarching plan that we really need. To ensure that we get this done quickly the rollout crawling only two point seven million vaccinations recorded. Falling short of that twenty million vaccination goal by the end of the year there really has to be a lot. More F it in the sands. Of resources for the locals namely the states the cities the counties in Arizona out of the more than 300000 vaccines the state have received. Only 18% have been used vaccination sites in Florida overwhelmed some people say they can't get an appointment. I have called more than 200 times. Not nothing. In Wisconsin and a fired pharmacist arrest that after police say he admitted to intentionally removing 570 vaccine doses from the freezer. Them putting them back and hours later. Resulting in 57 people receiving possibly less effective doses this was a situation involving a bad actor. As opposed to a bad process a third state now reporting the highly contagious period of co Brit import a joining Colorado and California. This as US hospitals are scrambling in Alabama doctors warning of shortages if you have a heart attack and you come to the hospital. We now have no place to which you and this morning a new study reporting over two million children have hacked code red more than a million just since November. Texas eleven year old Cass and Abbott now battling that rare multi system inflammatory syndrome in children. Linked to the virus his mother sharing this urgent message. If your child has had an and I an actor boards and other over the cabinet. You went and then now. I'm Puerto I'd wait afterwards and tiny hands and arms tight on berries are slightly. Adding in an does exist it. And the World Health Organization has authorized emergency use for Pfizer's vaccine allowing countries to quickly approve its import.

