Transcript for COVID latest

This morning frustrations mounting as long lines shortages and confusion surround the Kobe Beck seemed roll out. Thank you can't say it wonderful luck. At this site in Miami security guards had to tell people waiting in line for hours that the facility didn't have enough shots for everyone with an appointment they told us better don't have enough resources to give us the shots. The overbooking blamed on a computer glitch in Wisconsin a private practice physician says she hasn't been able to get any vaccines for her staff. I don't think that the rollout really took us into consideration. I have tried contacting my governor and senator I basically can't. Well about four point eight million vaccinations have been administered nationwide. Not even a quarter of the government's goal. Doctor Anthony scouts used urgent patients it was launched right in the middle of the holiday season of Christmas. And new years in which many of the clinics were not at full operational capacity during that time. So I would think if we look at what happens. In the next week two will weaken a half. To its mid January now states including Maryland North Carolina and Arizona or activating the National Guard to help with vaccine distribution. California the epicenter of the crisis is requesting 500 additional medical personnel from the federal government. After officials said the need he's mercy hospital ship is unavailable because of routine maintenance. In the meantime Georgia has joined California in three other states in confirming the arrival of the more contagious corona virus variant first seen in Britain. Some California funeral homes are using refrigerator trucks saying behalf six times the usual number of bodies one mortician telling families to them by ice to keep their loved ones' bodies cold. A Kobe outbreak at a hospital in San Jose linked when inflatable costume like this one worn during a Christmas celebration. Is now blamed for one death and at least 51 infections. These random air currents from the movie. In concert with the random movements creates an unpredictable flow air flow on droplets can give these drop lets superpowers. Make them smaller and lighter and keep and suspended in the Arendt and potentially move them around. And that's why because terrorists all generation. And back to the vaccine for is governor has announced a partnership with the public supermarket chain to help distribute doses.

