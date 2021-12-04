Transcript for Former COVID patient calls himself ‘thriver, not survivor’

One year ago today life looked pretty different for Paulo Santos. Billy can't. Could did it take a shower by myself. But this morning Palo is living proof of resiliency just don't column a survivor he's in the three sought driver not survivor. Now on last march the husband and father was on a ventilator Hubert dealing with you know arrest or failure or old are you really you know bet Paula spending time at two hospitals in New Jersey. As he fought the virus. But it expected. How hard these these these professionals are workings works. I mean to me that they're the ones that survived were the years of their life. After returning home and getting back on his feet get down the stairs. Are my driveway gets the mailbox. And on down the street polo had an idea that would spotlight the hard work of the health care professionals. Who saved his life I'll run from centrist state medical center to Jersey Shore university twenty miles all told disease on why and say oh gosh you know I don't I want to recreate my stats that's extremely touching and emotional this weekend family friends and those health care workers Palo loves. Lining the streets to cheer him on timers know did nothing and oh and I know. It was just. Just gratitude three days after turning forty Palo completing its twenty mile journey in less than four and a half hours. When your case you know were watching you finish this race what are you looked at 88. It's a bet everybody else. They should know that. Whatever happens in meat was because everybody else will root. Pallet tells me he doesn't think that this is the end of his running journey north his advocacy for Kobe nineteen survivors and drivers in fact. As of his putting mile run over the weekend he's raised nearly 151000. Dollars for those health care workers you guys. Just an incredible lawless circle store at a lot of this see it. I don't either on my mound but anti. Vote right now and then the death penalty heavily thriving and talk about a new lease on life when it comes to beating. Victim Matt but of that. Thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.