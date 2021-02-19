Transcript for COVID vaccine delays

This morning the winter weather creating vaccine chaos slowing shipments and delaying tens of thousands of vaccinations across at least 42 states. In New York to mass vaccination sites set to open this week delayed because of shortages. In Los Angeles 121000 vaccine appointments canceled because there's not enough supply. While states deal with the backlog new questions about vaccine doses. Some researchers now claim one dose of the fight a vaccine is already highly protective they're urging authorities to delay giving second doses until all priority groups are vaccinated first. And now the Johnson & Johnson vaccine still awaiting FDA approval could end at been two doses due to concerns about new variants of the virus. I believe that next Friday. The vaccine will be reviewed and probably get approved it one dose and it'll only be more helpful if we can then give it boosters later in order to look. Backed an immunity towards the variance. Meanwhile fighter will now test the vaccine on 4000 pregnant women. A group excluded from the first round of trials we're now hearing from a New York waitress who lost her job. After telling her bath she's hesitant to get the vaccine because she wants to start a family. What's your biggest reservation. More time I need more research and come now and I have merit the region's heat. The two Florida women in their twenties one to the vaccine they were so desperate to get their second dose. They dressed up as elderly woman but it didn't work I don't know how. He escaped the first time but they came much needed day they. The one hand they've lost. The glass as the whole thing. And they probably worried that points. Meanwhile controversy here in California where a little school board member was overheard saying. Parents are only eight school closures because they want there be hitters back. Some parents are out to meet those borders first was not.

