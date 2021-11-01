Transcript for COVID vaccine rollout delays

This Maureen millions of Kobe vaccine doses are going unused left sitting on shelves some leaving been thrown away the CDC says the 22 million distributed so far. Fewer than seven million shots have been administered. A lot of counties having a hard time is getting vaccines and arms in court finding music you spend too much time worrying about tearing. It becomes a problem on you know if you don't have enough demand senior tier eight and you do its share beating you go to tears see you just gotta get those vaccines in arms. Now president elect bite in hoping to accelerate the process when he's sworn in. Says he'll release nearly all available vaccine doses instead of saving some for a second shot. In the middle horror also urged a variant. That was mentioned is is probably in in every state are most states in the country. We've got to get people vaccinated quickly. New York City opening five is so called mega sites open 24/7. But on day one Sunday turnout was lower than expected. It was good through proposal by giving them. Beginning today first responders in Massachusetts to get the vaccine in me she and first responders teachers and people 65 and older will now qualify. In Texas officials in San Antonio opening at clinic where 9000 available slots were booked in just six minutes in Florida State officials and now using churches to vaccine needs seniors it comes as covic he sees soared nationwide. One in fifteen a mayor kin has now tested positive. Hospitals in Los Angeles the current epicenter of the crisis. Are overwhelmed. And AMP yet to see the full surging cases from holiday gatherings. Or 21 years. I've seen more people have to lay in the past week. In the past couple weeks really that I Tacoma city combined in all of my career as a nurse. And Kobe continues to in the sports world the NBA post all.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.