Transcript for COVID vaccine supply about to drop?

This morning within nations coded death told now surpassing 560000. Health officials are cautioning. About the uptick in cases among younger unvaccinated Americans. Seeing young people get hot supplies and some of them even get really sick and die so we teach how to be very careful in the weeks ahead. Hospitalizations. Are on the rise in at least seventeen states even as 42% of American adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine. And now states are bracing for a drop in the supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There are available appointments now. They're probably not going to be available on next week. Available doses of Jane jays vaccine expected to drop nearly 85%. From around five million this week to 785000. Next week. The governor of Illinois blaming a mix up of ingredients out of Baltimore plants that he really did millions of doses Jackson be sent out. Fifteen million doses would have been district distributed over sometime. To the states and those are. Our loss. Federal officials and says it won't affect overall distribution goals this after vaccination sites in North Carolina and Colorado temporarily stopped giving. After a small number of people had adverse reactions. Health experts say side effects are normal and insists the vaccines are safe. These were very mild mild adverse reactions and the CDC actually came out with a statement. In the evening saying get the week that the vaccination should resume. And a new study finds people who got them in turn a vaccine were more likely to report side effects than those who got this Pfizer shot. Those side effects including chills fever and fifty.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.