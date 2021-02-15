Transcript for New COVID variants detected

This morning growing concerns about variants of the corona virus the New York Times reports doctors have now found seven variance of the virus that originated in the US. Spotlighting the urgent need for better tracking of cases and mutations all of these variants have the same exact mutation. Now that could just be a coincidence but some researchers are worried that could this mean that the virus is getting smarter and adapting until now scientists have been studying mutations discovered in other countries like the south African strain. Which is more resistant to vaccines and the UK variant which is more contagious and could therefore be more deadly. Asked slow risk. Is still lol they compare to groups so it's still too early to say that's more deadly but it certainly more contagious. It comes amid a major drop in overall cases across the country. About 71000. New infections were reported yesterday compared to last month when the country saw more than 225000. Daily cases. As a result more states are easing restrictions in Minnesota dining capacity has been increased to 50%. Or extending hours that that eating establishments and bars can be open. We're expanding some of those capacities up to 250. In Washington State Jens in movie theaters are now open in nearly every county. Iowa and Montana have lifted mass mandates. And New York is opening sports Arenas but the heart of the CDC is warning Americans now is not the time to let our guard down we're nowhere out of the way it is and as you know looked as if we relax these mitigation strategies with increasing transmissible variants out there we could be in a much more difficult spot. So and in the race to vax and 8 new frustrations this morning. A major vaccination site in San Francisco is the latest to close because of a lack of supply. Meanwhile there's a new push to study the vaccines affect on children. Oxford is beginning vaccine trials on kids as young as six.

