Transcript for Crisis in Texas

This morning the power crisis in Texas entering its fourth heat and cool day we had been without power for sixty hours now it's about. 55. Inside the house. With the fire place doing more than two million customers in the state without power overnight amid relentless winter storms and historically frigid temperatures. Some areas have no timeline on when power will be restored. Officials in Galveston County seat QB this weekend over the lights come back on. Well Saturday. In the early Stuart or restoration of electrical power elk county even promised that. Texas reporting more power outages this week than during hurricane Harvey. Which devastated the Houston region and 2017 some people are sleeping in their cars to stay warm. Including this grandmother and her family. We have no Palo. I'm balancing the car and backup anything. Officials warned the dep told will rise now many people for example who are. In their homes and apartments we Maine I know the full. Count the number until we have passed this segment governor Greg Abbott says power should be restored to one million homes by tonight but more rolling blackouts are expected Tammy fear harbor outside Houston says. She hasn't had power since Sunday. We didn't lose a deep freeze in the garage full of food we lost any. Refrigerator full of food we're not able to arm function toilets we can't wash your hands we've been without water. Far more than slugging galleries in the meantime more long lines outside grocery stores which are running low on food water and firewood. We got three kids got alt plus six and nine. We try to keep the Beckett went. In cities across the state pipes are bursting a for freezing over. Feelings Melky began. Like in this home in Arlington. Houston America's fourth largest city. Urging residents Wednesday to border water. I. People lining up at a water faucet in this Houston park dipped below buckets one person seen it looked like a Third World country water outages and pressure problems also flicking hospitals forcing some to transfer features what's in the home. Travel treacherous in Austin this SU beat sliding out of control on the ice nearly hitting a woman. Moments later another vehicle on the same street spinning out of control. And now the weather threat is on the move heading into the northeast the Carolinas bracing for ice this morning for Virginia to New England. Snow.

