Transcript for Crucial testimony at Derek Chauvin trial

This morning jurors will hear a fifth day of testimony in the trial of Derek show that the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd. On Thursday to paramedics testified that when their ambulance arrived on the scene Foyt had no polls. Pettit Steve breathing her. Movement or anything like that to keep any responses you act and time. Tell us sandy for the success. After the paramedics dropped Floyd at the hospital children got a call from his supervisor now retired Sargent. We defend comfortable but I don't it was. Close. Went crazy. Blue there testifying that show than should've stopped a restraining Walid sooner. When mr. Clinton is no longer. Offering up their team resistance and the options you can and there shouldn't that was after he was handcuffed and on the ground and no longer hours. Current. Jurors also heard from Floyd's girlfriend of three years Courtney Ross who acknowledged she and Foyt had abused prescription drugs. It's. Classic story. How many people get addicted that we'll theories we both the suffered from chronic pain. Mine was in my neck and his was in his back we've got addicted and it and tried really hard to. Break that addiction many times. Under cross examination. Ross confirmed Floyd was hospitalized for several days after overdosing on hair win in March. And you lose your belief that mr. Floyd started using again about two weeks prior to his staff craft. It changing me. The defense argue wean drugs contributed to for its death. The defense is gonna argue it's the drug synthesis and doubts what killed I don't think the defense is doing the greatest of job and trying to at least acknowledge that Derek Shelton was on his neck but it's obvious from the video he doesn't need to bring it up but he's focusing on the cause of death being a cocktail of drugs the prosecution is doing the exact opposite and say wasn't enough to kill. So that his defense team also seemed to imply that in Floyd's final moments when he called out momma he was actually calling for his girlfriend. You employ. Mr. for an excuse me I'm assuming like most couples. Pet names for each other. And what was his name for you. What were you say when you strike. What we're using has fallen us. After what I had today jurors will hear only half day of testimony that Minneapolis police T could be enough the witnesses call.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.