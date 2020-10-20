Transcript for Daring canal rescue

This Maureen what's being called a miraculous rescue in New York caught on camera I shouldn't. Modest gains this is the oldest political involved until might not skies to date nine. I have to do something I had the good. That I jumped the golden miss it. A car crash fourteen Joseph and Delores a bid to be les vehicle to slide off a Long Island highway into a canal. Surveillance video showing several people immediately jumping into the water to help. They were able to rescue seventy year old Joseph before the car saying key. How does window open I was able to grab it's wrist but 76 year old Delores was still inside the Subaru as it's emerged. Eyes it's my life of a house's dopamine Clark and his stopped when I see that lady's. Then and then all the husband. Is there twelve mean. So I jump in the water. Pictures showing rescuers in the water they first attempted to break that glass of the car with the bricks and cinder block. Eventually. The police officer. With the use of a spring loaded center punch was able to break out the back windshield. Initially when Delores was pulled out she wasn't reading an off duty officer performed CPR a pulse was restored. Rating was restored the car later pulled from the canal as the couple will rest of the hospital. Two police officers and a good samaritan suffered minor injuries including cuts from broken glass. Police say no way this couple couldn't survive it work cargo strangers who immediately Braxton.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.