Deadly kidnapping survivors return to US

Two Americans who survived a kidnapping in Mexico have returned to the U.S. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt explains how they may have been mistaken for human traffickers.

March 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live