Transcript for Deadly second night of protests in Minneapolis

Overnight president trump announcing the FBI in the Justice Department are well into their investigation into the death of George Floyd it's not fire. As protests in Minneapolis turn buying the reports second consecutive night. Yeah. You're demonstrators demanding justice for the 46 rural who died in police custody. Cameras capture the final moments aboard flight and in cups. With officer dear children meat on his neck. Floyd is heard begging for a year after about five minutes into the video he stops moving and appears unconscious. Officer showed his knee still planted firmly on its neck. Police were on the scene after a night were one calls that someone was trying to use of force checked at a store this morning the mayor of Minneapolis is calling for officers show been to be arrested. In charge. What we witnessed on net beat you. What's horror the notion you dead you or I would've been put in jail I'm doing something like that he was not just wrong. And it needs to be addressed. Sherman a Minneapolis police veteran who reportedly was among several officers investigated effort deadly shooting in 2006. A grand jury later declined to indict in this case three with video shows the officers approaching an arresting Floyd. He's sing talking with them not appear to resist asked police have claimed a new report from the fire department says when it matter with Ian teeth on the way to the hospital. Medics performed poles Czechs several times. Finding nine. I'd like to know what was going through his mind is this person guest or air sick if he could not green. I was afraid he was going to be killed and screaming for his mop. The four police officers involved in the incident including children have been fired. But the mayor is and the only once saying that's not enough. Overnight people again taking to the streets. We're several businesses were looted and the auto zone set on fire police say one man was killed in a shooting amid the chaos around the world. Politico dot. Protesters were also seen outside a children's home in a tense stand off officers. Guarding his house Tuesday many other demonstrators marching peacefully. Part three trap and now protests are spreading to other cities about 500 people marched in downtown Los Angeles. He eventually blocking traffic on the one O one freeway. The situation. Becoming dramatically more dangerous here as they begin to interact with the other drivers on the freeway. The protests they are also turning violent and American why seen burning. And this officer able to drive away if people smash the back window of his cruiser people also gathered in Houston what Florida's originally from. Words daughter still lives Ford's friends and fiance say he was a gentle giant. He was the power back to really. Lift people up in this room and I'm is that. Already. Officials in Minneapolis have not given a time frame on when police body camera video will be released president trump says he's asked the federal investigation to be expedited.

