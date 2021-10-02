Transcript for Deadly shooting at Minnesota health clinic

This morning a man with an apparent vendetta against medical workers. Is now accused in a mass shooting at this health clinic. There certainly is a history. Kim being unhappy. With. Top with health care and to do with the health care that he received. Police say Gregory all Rick opened fire inside the clinic near Minneapolis killing one person and wounding four others. According to a court document all Rick has been banned from the facility through its 2018. It was not allowed to have contact with the doctor working there investigators have not released the reason for the restraining order. But according to the Minneapolis star Tribune a police report from 2018 cents ol' Rick. Was calling his former doctor three times a day threatening a mass shooting to blow things up and other revenge scenarios. They said they heard about eleven shots within a minute's. Witnesses describing the terrifying scene Tuesday when police say all rich shot the victims the reportedly called police himself. I heard this man saying get down on the ground and I turned NX and this man. Yet there were screened he had there was she. Police have not released a motive but all works brother tells ABC news he develop an open what addiction after back surgery a few years ago. Which he believes that may have been a factor in the shooting. To going and had a shooting of people matter health care taking care of people it's it just doesn't make sense. Police are also looking at suspicious devices left at a hotel were all Rick was staying the shooting victims have not been publicly identified.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.