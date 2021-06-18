Transcript for Deadly shooting rampage in Arizona

This morning a massive investigation under way in the wake of a shooting spree that left at least a dozen people injured and one man dead we don't know went. The motive was we don't have an idea of what. This person was thinking when he went on did this the first shooting was reported just before noon on Thursday the suspect allegedly opening fire on a car. And two more victims were shot by a person. Also driving a white SUV there is a very good description given of the person vehicle license plate and whatnot so that helped us be able to track that person down. We don't believe there's anyone else involved over the next 45 minutes at least eight shootings were reported across three cities we have a total of thirteen people were injured. Four people were shot. One of the victims shot and killed while driving on the freeway officials say to break in the case. Came when the local fire department spotted the white SUV and called for backup. Police cornering the suspect in hour and a half after the initial shooting. Officers say they found at least one gun in the SUV during the arrest now the FBI and the ATF are joining the investigation. Federal agents working to identify any weapons used in the street and find out where the shooter got them. The suspect's name wasn't immediately released and authorities believe he acted alone.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.