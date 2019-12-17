Transcript for Deadly storm system

We begin with a dangerous storm threat for millions of Americans this morning on the radar right now you can see the system. Just cover 2000 mile ice and snow is the big threat in the northeast after several tornadoes across the south at least three people. Are confirmed dead and the threat is far from over. Overnight the death toll rising from tornadoes in the south. Authorities in Alabama say a husband and wife were killed after a twister touched down near Huntsville. The couple is found off their property along with the seven year old child who was in critical condition the county corner was one of the first responders on the scene. I just felt that yeah. I guess that night date of this today and Louisiana to suspected tornadoes touched down southeast this report. We're. Police say a 59 year old woman was killed when her mobile home was destroyed pictures and video proves the by the Bernard parish sheriff's office shows widespread damage including down apparel lines in a tree on top of a home. Authorities say the powerful winds destroyed a school church and public works building came advance. He burlap and meanwhile the same storm system is packing a powerful punch of snow. And waiting for the northeast this morning. From central Pennsylvania and to southern New England snow and I believe that life is making travel treacherous. Boston bracing for snow today on new York city of Philadelphia get rain for the morning commute.

