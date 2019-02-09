Transcript for Deadly Texas rampage

We'll turning out to our other big story routine tropics opt in Texas. Turning into a shooting Rampage that left seven people dead more than twenty others wounded. Mourners gather last night for an emotional vigil in honor of the victims which included three police officers and a BB. Who survived the attack and this morning to New York Times is reporting that the gunman was fired from its trucking job just hours before the shooting. He opened fire on troopers with an assault style rifle and started shooting people at random as he drove through the cities of Odessa and Midland. PE. This morning another community coming together to share grief and shock. Others say any good happening in other places and intercity neighbors here in west Texas. From now the only thing that conduct in my mind was done as soon as I had those gunshot Arianna. Caught up in the deadly Rampage that left seven dead. Injured it began just after 3 PM Saturday with a traffic stop. A man with an AAR style weapon opening fire and then going on the ten miles shooting spree Indian a hail of gunfire outside this movie theater. At least fifteen crime scene spread across Midland and Odessa. Among the victims postal worker Mary Granada Suk whose truck hijacked by the shooter her sister talking to ABC news. I'm not doing too good an armed. Poundstone. You know so our friends sometimes from heard coming to reduce the way you know. She left so soon. The youngest victim just seventeen. Months all that baby girl hit by shrapnel. But she is recovering. It smiling as she stable at this latest Rampage 53 people died in mass shootings across the country in August alone. The west Texas Rampage happening on the same day as new laws went into effect in Texas that easy gun restrictions. The Texas governor saying solutions are needed but dodging the issue of banning assault style rifles. I do wanna wanna however did some of the shootings have not involved. They are. The seventeen month old girl who was shot was identified by Caylee friends as Anderson Davis go funny page for her has already raised nearly 200000. Dollars.

