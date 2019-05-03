Transcript for Dems launch investigation of Trump

Turning to Washington where president trump is accusing Democrats of conducting a fishing expedition after they launched a sweeping investigation. Digging into everything from his administration to his business empire. House lawmakers demanded documents from dozens of people in and that he's linked to the president. ABC's Elizabeth her joins us now to deet tails and Elizabeth that includes from his sons and son in law. Absolutely today good morning to you wouldn't Democrats say they are asking for documents and notes from meetings it even phone conversations. They say they're just doing their job the president calls it. Harassment. Overnight the White House blasting Democrats calling are leading the investigation into allegations of corruption obstruction and abuse of how we're. A disgraceful and abusive fishing expedition. White house Press Secretary Sarah standards writing a statement the Democrats are not after the truth they are after the president. Are you gonna call rumor million. I cooperated all the time we've everybody. Here. No conclusion its own books look beyond the question of collusion in the House Judiciary Committee went. Answers to everything from the firing a former FBI director James coney. To the hush money payments to storm the annual to the president's conversations with Vladimir Putin. And that the problems are profiting from the presidency committee chairman Jerry Nadler on MSNBC laugh ninth. Our job is to protect the rule of law. In this country remember we are talking about a situation where for two years the Republican congress did no oversight and the administration. Through Democrats on the panel are now demanding documents from 81 people and organizations close to the president. Including members of his family sons Don junior and Eric in sun Maude Jared Kushner. So my terms closest former aides and advisors like Steve Dan and hope picks and former White House counsel Don again. His current campaign manager Brad Parse gal and the trump organization's chief financial officer Alan why so Borg. They have two weeks to comply and if they don't Democrats say they will issue subpoenas and we've learned so mark people on that list. Have already started handing over from those documents to make a lot to look for Elizabeth as they watch as investigations thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.