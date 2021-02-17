Transcript for Deadly winter weather

This morning parts of the country already pummeled by snow and ice now getting hit with a second round overnight another storm moving into Oklahoma where the capital reported its coldest temperature in more than a century Tuesday. Negative fourteen degrees. Bursting pipes into erupted lunch at this restaurant in Tulsa. A similar scene at this apartment building in Texas where people are shivering in their home. It's pretty cold inside last night texture guidance about 37 degrees. This surge in demand for energy pushing the Texas power grid to the brink more than four million customers losing power. There's a huge demand and very limited supply up. It is a system mind. Failure across across the state. Some homes losing heat for more than 36 hours in single digit temperatures. Across the state. Long lines for food at stores that remain open shoppers at this grocery store in Dallas. Using their cell phone flash like to see in Houston a woman and an eight year old girl dying of carbon monoxide poisoning. After a car was left running in a garage to generate heat in Galveston officials have requested refrigerated trucks to handle the influx of bodies they expect to see. The medical examiner needed to be at least Swanee and maybe as many as it. In addition your normal scorched. Adding to the blackouts natural gas wind and nuclear facilities. Also being knocked offline. But many are now pointing the finger at are caught the nonprofit organization which has controlled most of the State's energy. Since 20020. When Texas privatize its electric grid the governor now calling for an investigation and demanding are caught CEO step down. This this will save a total failure by her caught are costing us for electric. Reliability. Council of Texas and they showed that they were not reliable. In the meantime new storm watches and warnings are stretching to Virginia. With the threat of another round of damaging storms just one day after a deadly tornado in Brunswick County North Carolina ABC's big stroke endo is there. Here was an EF three tornado with winds up to 160. Miles per hour it struck in the dead of night the walls and the route from this warehouse peeled right off. At least three people were killed ten more injured the county sheriff saying he's never seen anything like this. This the next storm will then take aim at the northeast with more snow and ice beginning early today. Through tomorrow night from DC to New England.

