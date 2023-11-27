Deal to end 3-week teachers’ strike

The contract offer in Portland addresses teacher pay and class size, issues that have become a flashpoint in school districts across the U.S. ABC News’ Derricke Dennis reports.

November 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live