Transcript for Deal on new stimulus package?

Oh my people America's businesses are taking a being hit. Nanny about to close for good money. The government's rescue loan fund the paycheck protection program maxed out days ago. But help could be coming. The drug administration asking congress to approve an additional 250 billion dollars for a second round of relief I think we. Beginning close to a deal could happen. This bipartisan deal would include funding for small business loans plus billions more for hospitals disaster loans and cool big nineteen testing. The latest report shows five point two million Americans filed for unemployment for the first time just last week. That brings the total to more than twenty million people have applied for unemployment. Amid the pandemic in a one month. We have lost essentially the job creation that we had in the past decade. Since the last recession and I think that's a staggering statistic. Some economists that I've been speaking with say that our national unemployment could go as high as 13%. By July. And a downturn has hit all sectors of the economy. High end retailer Neiman Marcus preparing to file for bankruptcy while Macy's JC Penney and Nordstrom are scrambling to avoid the same fate. But other retailers are seen more business Wal-Mart looking to hire 50000 more employees on top of the 150000. They just tired. And other stores are adapting to the crisis. Some whole foods in New York City and Baltimore are now open for only online orders to speed up grocery deliveries and prevent shoppers from packing into the high heels one industry group claims 85% of grocery store customers are not practicing social distancing in the stores. But at least one small businessman says he plans to reopen his Wisconsin restaurant despite orders not. Two for the people that are tired of an wanna come on have a meal by me. Please do you have that right Andrea through GE ABC news New York Andrea thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.