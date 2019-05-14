Transcript for Death toll rises after 2 sightseeing planes collide

We begin with tragedy in Alaska Depp told rose overnight after two sightseeing planes carrying cruise ship passengers collided in midair. It went down in southeastern Alaska near catcher can't. The passengers were tourists on a royal princess cruise ship returning from a trip to a national park and now some of those passengers are missing. A desperate search is under way this morning after a popular Alaskan sightseeing tour turns deadly. At least four people were killed in two others are missing after two float planes like the one seen here. Crashed during an excursion for passengers on a princess cruise ship. The popular tour which is run by 21 air takes small groups through the misty fjords national monument in catch a con skilled pilots impressed passengers by weaving through snowy mountain ranges. Two planes involved in Monday's crash seemingly sue rammed into each other midair. The Coast Guard immediately sent out to vote and a helicopter to search for survivors. Ten of the sixteen people involved in the crash were taken to nearby hospitals while at least four could not be saved two others still haven't been found by rescuers. Ball and the aircraft ended up in the water. And they had date you don't get out of out of the aircraft and then swim to shore told their way at Nicole. I think people. By and large they handle the wealth. This is not the first time a two Quan air tour is gone down. Last July 10 people were airlifted from a remote mountain range after their plane crashed into the rocky terrain according to the FAA the cause of this crash is still unknown but the NTSB is now joining B investigation. And the planes were not flying under air traffic control at the time the crash tech on air has now suspended flights.

