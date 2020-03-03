Transcript for Death toll rises to 6 in Washington state over coronavirus

Now to the corona virus emergency the head of the World Health Organization is now warning we're in uncharted territory. Overnight another state Georgia confirmed its first two cases of the virus meanwhile the West Coast another person was taken by ambulance. From the nursing home near Seattle where the virus has turned deadly Karen York authorities are taking drastic steps to protect people on public transportation. Sanitizing all subway stations and buses at the airport beginning this morning new screenings are being required for people flying to the US from Italy. The screenings have already begun in South Korea today president trample visit the National Institutes of Health to get. A firsthand look at that response efforts of the corona virus. And New York City overnight an ambitious new plan to fight the krona virus. Every night workers will scrub hundreds of subway stations and thousands the subway cars and buses hoping to slow the spread of the virus. People don't that's positive. Just won't put two or 305 there will be many who test process a suburban Seattle overnight and endures took another person from this nursing home. Now doing with an outbreak of the virus the dep told Washington State at least six and for those victims lived at that nursing facility. Colleen Mallory 89 year old mother who suffers from dementia. Is a resident you know. If she gets it she's going to be. More than 100 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the US across fourteen states worldwide the dep told tops 3000 with 90000 cases one expert predicts the virus could affect forty to 70% of the world's population. Although that does not mean everyone will get seriously ill. The current death rate believed to be around 2% pick come down as more testing is conducted. The CDC says nearly one million test kits could be available by the end of the week but a New York doctor calls the lack of testing so far a national scandal. Claiming he had to plead with the Health Department to test people for the virus. I'm here to tell you right now at one of the busiest hospitals in the country. I don't have it at my fingertips I still have to call the department of health are still have to make my case plead to test people this is not good. I think it reflects the frustration and on the part of health care providers who are trying to test people for this. But some good news we've just learned that even right here in New York City tests are now being deploy aid and so hopefully that will continue rapidly across the country vice. President Mike Pence who's leading the government response. Insist the US is prepare for anything but Monday he refuse to answer when asked whether he would take his family on a hypothetical vacation. To Florida well I can say there's been no recommendation about any limitations on travel within. The United States of America. I travel across this country all the time like his level of the country. And but this is a time to use common sense. When it comes airlines delta is now waiving change fees for all international flights this morning. As for Wall Street investors are happy that central bankers around the world appear ready to boost the markets but expect plenty of volatility ahead. President trump overnight called on the Fed to cut interest rates. And city officials and Antonio are fighting the CDC after a krona buyers patient was released into the public. The battle has prompted the mayor to declare an emergency of the local air force base has been housing people evacuated from the dying and princess cruise ship. An official C a woman was clear to leave after fourteen period. But she later tested positive after visiting a mall the city now wants to postpone the release of other evacuees the former cruise ship passengers say they are ready to go home.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.