Transcript for Death toll from weekend shootings rises

Now to the new information about the two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend 31 people have now died here in New York overnight the Empire State Building was lit up in Orange from gun violence awareness. And in Ohio vigil was held in the hometown of the man who gunned down nine people in Dayton. Police now say the shooter had up to 215. Rounds in his possession meanwhile the death toll has risen to 22 after the Rampage at the Wal-Mart and El Paso. As we learned new information about how lawmakers in Washington may respond ABC's Megan's have risen in begins our coverage from El Paso Megan good morning. Good morning Kenneth engine Nee this community is and Maureen behind me there is a memorial. Set up right outside the Wal-Mart where the shooting happened and people have been coming here to pay their respects. We'll stay in nice. Overnight in outpouring of grief in El Paso. As thousands remember the victims of what is now the seventh deadliest mass shooting in US history. According to police the 21 year old suspect got lost after driving ten hours from Allen Texas find his way to this Wal-Mart because he was hungry. Sources say he first entered without any weapons. Casey this store and then satisfied after seeing more than a thousand people inside. He returned minutes later with an assault style rifle. Sylvia's estate oak crawled under the floor with her 91 year old mother hiding under a table she says there only alive because the shooter turned around after hearing people run past him we were crying she was praying she's crying. I was holding it. I was like I can't believe she's a home. Our David your bet one survivor at the hospital. A top deal authorities fifteen year old nephew was shot and killed right in front of him and and he didn't say a word in. I'll borrow Mena whose 78 year old father passed away says he feels targeted because he's Latino. We're afraid to go out. While we're referred to blow to speak live with Gillette we punted him. And other current cougar victory this morning president trump vowing to take action these barbaric slaughter is. Are an assault upon our communities. An attack upon our nation. And a crime against all of humanity. The president says he supports a so called red flag law proposed by Republican senator Lindsey Graham which also has the support of Democrat Richard Blumenthal. It would allow family members or law enforcement to ask a court to remove guns from a person who poses a threat. But the president focused much of his address Monday not on gun background checks. Which she had treated about earlier but on mental health and the Internet. Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger. Not the gun. But critics say other countries also have mental health issues they say the difference is American access to guns. The American Psychiatric Association agreed saying quote routinely blame me Nash meetings on mental illness is unfounded and stigma typing. Meanwhile published reports this morning find the trump campaign used the term in Asian when reference gene migrants crossing at the border. More than 2000 times in FaceBook ads this year police say it online posts the El Paso sheet or use that same language. Maureen of a quote Hispanic invasion of tech says. And president trump is expected to visit El Paso tomorrow his visit is getting mixed reaction from people here. Kenneth and stay back to you.

