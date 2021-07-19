Transcript for Delta variant driving up COVID infections

Rotavirus cases are soaring across the country as hospitals are pushed to the brink again. Unvaccinated Americans accounting for nearly all new Colby cases. The delta variant fueling cases everywhere but South Dakota and Wyoming Arkansas Florida and Missouri seen the highest infection rates. This hospital in Arkansas says it's now full admission state wide surging 80% in the past two weeks prove it is still here right now. Are still fighting you. And in Florida where new call the cases have nearly doubled in a week a federal appeals court ruled that pandemic restrictions on Florida based cruise ships will remain. Meanwhile Seattle's cruise season set to begin today after a year and a half pandemic hiatus. Over the weekend Los Angeles county reinstating the air into a masked man date regardless of vaccine status as cases rise there. The US surgeon general agreed with the decision. Over cases are rising it's very reasonable. For counties to take more mitigation measures. More than 65% of Americans twelve and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine but the Biden administration says they believe social media misinformation around Kobe if hampering vaccination efforts. We had had to push back. For vaccines the way we're seeing. On certain media to probably would still. Have smallpox and as the Summer Olympics are set to start in just days US tennis stark local golf out. After she tested positive for the virus. Concern growing in Tokyo as there are now more than fifty confirmed cases linked to the game. The FDA is accelerating their review process to fully approve the Pfizer vaccine. Doctor patchy says that may come by the end of August but he still expects younger children may not get their shots until winter. Or the end of the year. Mona Andrew Andrew thank you.

