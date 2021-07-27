Transcript for Delta variant prompts new vaccine mandates

Now to the pandemic and more hospitals in crisis mode because of the delta variant. Some experts say we're on track to see 4000. Deaths per day here in the US by October that's prompting new vaccine mandates across the country. Last night a crowd gathered near the White House lighting candles to remember the 6101000. Americans. Who've lost their lives to the corona virus it comes as cases climb in 49 states. And the highly contagious delta variant threatens to overwhelm hospitals according to the CDC every county in Arkansas and Louisiana. As high levels of community transmission and in fla it's all but one county. We are seeing seeing nearly 1000. Cases in Orange County. Deal we on now. In crisis mode. A hospital near Miami is taking dire steps to accommodate the number of new unvaccinated patients. Including converting a hospital auditorium for more dead space and allowing only vaccinated visitors. And Nell. New action by New York City is requiring city employees including teachers to get vaccinated by mid September or faith weekly testing and a mask mandate this is about keeping people safe only 43% of New York city's police officers are fully vaccinated. Firefighters 55%. The vaccination requirement is drawing push back from the firefighters union. Not FDA approve vaccination is personal choice. And issuing a steady gets a fight any mandates are vaccinated Yuxi firefighters get so wills. This state of California is also now mandating a similar policy requiring vaccines or weekly testing for state employees and healthcare workers you know that choice. To go out and drink and drive and put everybody else's lives at risk that's equivalent. Of this moment. With a deadly ness and efficiency of the delta. Virus and president Biden announcing the VA will become the first federal agency to require vaccines for Frontline workers. In the meantime both Pfizer and the -- are reportedly expanding the size of their vaccine trials in kids ages five to eleven. Out of concern the size of the original trials were too small to detect rare side effects. In order to better capture that data of these rare instances then you need an increase sample size for these studies. Which is why they're expanding the sample size for Kaiser and may turn ass so it's a precautionary measure. Meanwhile the White House is extending international travel restrictions due to the delta variants.

