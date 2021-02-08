Transcript for Delta variant surges and ramps up hospitalizations

An alarming rise in cove at nineteen infections across the country. For the first time since February cases surpassed 100000. In a single day over the weekend. And hospital admissions surging to more than 6000 patients today. With cases soaring steadily over the past six weeks. Mainly due to the more contagious Delta's variant doctor Anthony out sheet with a stern warning that things are gonna get worse we have a hundred. Million people in this country. Who are eligible to be vaccinated to a not getting vaccinated though doctors out she does not anticipate lock downs he says people in areas where vaccination rates are low are at the most risk more than 76%. Of counties are now reporting high or substantial transmission rates. And Louisiana with the highest case rate in the country hospital admissions have gone up 500%. In the last month. And it's not just adults our lady of the lake children's health the Baton Rouge now has eleven kids hospitalized with -- six in the icu. Mehdi who can't yet get the vaccine. We're seeing more children who are sick. It's do literally twice the amount of children that we're seeing hospitalized. Him when word here in the original surge. In Nebraska Shelley walk after urging people from her hospital bed not to make the same mistake she did. And get vaccinated. I say. I sell my ugly. So it's. Ready. The CDC suggests the delta variant is more contagious than that calm and cold. An average person with a cold can infect two to three people but an average person with the delta variant can infect five to nine people. Mona and her Andrea thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.