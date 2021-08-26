Delta’s new policy for unvaccinated employees

The airline will charge staffers a $200 monthly surcharge on their health insurance. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi has the details.
1:46 | 08/26/21

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Delta's new policy for unvaccinated employees

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

