Transcript for Democratic debate night

A final presidential debate here featuring the smallest field of the 20/20 democratic are the top seven candidates took the stage in Los Angeles and immediately took aim at president from just a day after he was impeached. Bernie Sanders said the president running the most corrupt administration in the modern history of the country and the others also chimed in. We need to restore the integrity of the presidency of the office of presidency. If the president claims. That he is so innocent then why doesn't he have All the President's Men testify. It is true it's obviously changed or relocate there businessman Andrew Yang got the least speaking time but he hurts his article focused on the jobs issue that got a couple elected instead of impeachment. The candidates such shot a range of issues outlining their difference when it comes to economy climate change. And foreign policy. Where I live folks are measuring the economy by public Dow Jones is pressuring the economy by other doing we've got a government. Boortz rate for those with money. And doesn't work for much of anyone else the issue now is whether we save the planet for our children and how our grandchildren. Why am I the lone candidate of color on this stage you don't you need to donate to political campaigns. Disposable income. And the candidates butted heads in the second half of debate most notably over money and politics and Joseph Biden was not targeted this but hopefully to judge came under fire after his rise in the polls in Iowa. Just seven weeks before the first vote. Forget all down we turn to ABC news political director Rick Klein Rick good morning. Shenae and Kenneth. A new front runner getting new scrutiny mayor people who reject the story of this debate sustained scrutiny on his record from three different United States senators taking on his relative lack of experience as well as is perceived coziness to play well heeled democratic finance leaders and billionaires this will be key moment to see how many European response for the first time he's getting serious questions about his record's clearly registering as part. Joseph Biden less of a story. In this decree although he was able to talk about his ability to work with Republicans and in trying to cast. His his vision of leadership the sub in the Democratic Party needs at this moment of course Donald Trump overshadowing all in this debate several candidates Rea responding reacting to the news of impeachment. And they know that Donald Trump is going to consume much of the next month. On this campaign by virtue of that looming senate impeachment while three of the candidates on stage in this debate are going to have to service chores in the coming weeks. Today Kenneth all right Rick thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.