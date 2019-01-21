Transcript for Democrats call Trump's offer 'non-starter'

Overnight president trump. Think federal employees working without pay. He called them great patriots as the president's tries to strike video Democrats his proposal is also triggering criticism from conservatives. ABC's Brad milky explains. AS DF for weeks this was a simple standoff right president trump wants five point seven billion dollars for border wall Democrats don't. Well this weekend. The president change things up on Saturday the president gave Democrats something to chew on if they give him that wall money he gives them three years are protected status for so called dreamers as well as refugees. Now democratic leaders have called this proposal a non starter. And ABC news political director Rick Klein says it's difficult for president trump to portray this as a compromise because the president is telling allies I'm not giving anything up. The president felt boxed in by his base he almost signed off on a deal that would have extended funding for the government before the end of the year without any money for the wall these peace revolted. He saw the images on TV and on and talk radio. Conservative commentators. Basically coaxed him back to the view that the government shutdown was worth it. Now many of them view extending protected status for refugees or for the dreamers as amnesty. And now the president has explained in no I'm not giving anything so it puts him at a tough spot he is still not okay with his own base I and it's still not clear how this ends. But Rick also says Democrats could feel the heat here just because Nancy Pelosi says wall funding is immoral does not mean every Democrat thinks that. President trump here try to dangle this proposal and see if you can appeal any of those Democrats off who have a lot more on whether this could and the shut down on start here later this morning. Listen on apple podcasts Rivera podcasting app to name Victor are baked prankster Brad there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.