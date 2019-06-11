Transcript for Democrats declare victory in off-year elections

Don't want everyone today we're done with the aftermath of Election Day and a year from right now we may know the result we may know the results of the presidential election. But for now we'll start with what voters have to say Tuesday. They hate Mississippi's Republican lieutenant governor promotion to governor but it worked closely watched race was the one for governor in Kentucky. ABC's deputy political director Mary Alice parks has details. Yes Democrats are celebrating. They say this election night should be seen in part. As a referendum against president trump and his administration. And a sign that those Republicans hoping to run on the president's popularity in the GOP. Should take a pots. Now first in Kentucky. The democratic attorney general Andi Bashir declared victory over the incumbent Republican governor Matt Bennett though betting did not concede. And according to the associated press and the race was still just too close to call. Late Tuesday night. Now president trump won the southern state by 29. Point eight percentage points in 2016. He travelled to the state Monday to rally by that in side so the results could really sent shockwaves through Washington. Get the bed and Woertz who loose it would undercut the president's prediction that the impeachment inquiry was going to rally the Republican base. At that event at the president that is specifically said that a vote for his opponent was a vote for all Washington Democrats. Plus in Virginia another strong night for Democrats a sign that traditionally Republican suburban voters are leaving a Republican Party. And boating belittle. For the first time in 25 years Democrats secured a trifecta in his state of Virginia. They flip the governor's mansion two years ago and then just this year took majority control of both chambers of the state house. The former vice president Joseph Biden said a Virginian sent a powerful message that will quote shake the walls of the White House. The state traditionally have been fairly purple so majority control there now for Democrats could really help them but needed 20/20 eight. With re districting and future congressional racist. Kenneth failing. Thanks very announcer break in I don't downforce.

