Transcript for Democrats kick off virtual convention

Over an aide to a Democratic National Convention like no mother. Former First Lady Michelle Obama giving the keynote address like the rest of the DNC. Virtually. If you think. Things can not possibly get worse trust me they can and they will if we don't make a change and this election. The former First Lady urgently warning we have got to vote for Joseph Biden like our lives depend on it. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country she can not meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to beef for us. It is what it is it's. Democrats challenge to capture the enthusiasm and party unity. We doubt a crowd. Headliners included leaders in the fight against Tobin nineteen we need a leader is good news our people. A leader who appeals to the best within us not the worst. To Chris didn't work he's done here a woman whose father died from the virus his only pre existing condition less trusting Donald Trump. And for that he paid with his life. Annie ranged from across the ideological spectrum from self proclaimed democratic socialist Bernie Sanders we must calm to get all. Defeat Donald Trump. At elect Joseph Barton went to former Ohio governor in conservative Republican Johncke sick. I'm proud of my Republican heritage. But what I have witnessed these past four years be lies those principles. The Democrats also inviting three Republican women to speak who all endorsed Joseph Biden for president this isn't about Republican or Democrat. It's about a person. Days as president Tron try to change the channel with some counter programming in the key swing states in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Then making speeches that a day who wants to listen to Michelle Obama good neighbors leads. You gotta have her get up there. And Joseph Biden will it sent his party's nomination later this week from Wilmington Delaware Republicans will hold their convention next week. Well and now now. And that's thank you.

