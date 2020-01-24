Transcript for Democrats to wrap up opening statements Friday

We turnout president trumps impeachment trial Democrats are getting ready to wrap up their opening statements there or how they believe president trump abused his power. The one of the big struggles in the senate has been stinging wait. Some senators are getting help paying attention. ABC's Elizabeth her has the latest from Capitol Hill. Including what's ahead this weekend and good morning to you. Caylee good morning to you you know some GOP senators are getting more and more frustrated calling the democrats' argument repetitive. And the house managers are asking them to hang in there with just about eight more hours ago. Democrats prepared to wrap up their case arguing for removing president trump from office. This conduct is not America first. It is Donald Trump furs. The house managers accusing the president of abusing his power and obstructing congress. Alleging the president only started pushing Ukraine to launch investigations against Dubai an. When polls started showing the former VP as his biggest threat. No president has ever used his office to compel a foreign nation to help him cheat. In our elections. And the actions of the president do not reach that level no matter what school of thought to Ron that. President's lawyers maintaining abuse of power is not a crime and therefore not an impeachable offense. Democrats countering that argument by playing this old video of what the president's top allies senator Lindsey Graham from the Clinton impeachment trial. Denton happier crack. He's just when you start using your office in your acting in a way that hurts people. You committed on our crime. All 100 senators are required to fit through the east marathon sessions. Doing what they can to stay alert some using fake spinners in stressful others even sketching. And lead house prosecutor Adam Schiff closing this day with this impassioned plea for the sent it. If you find him guilty. You must find. That he should be removed. Because right matters. Because right matters. And the truth maps. Otherwise we are lost. And tomorrow the president's lawyers take over and sources say they are concerned their arguments may get carried on Saturday so they could go for a shorter session tomorrow and leave the bulk of their arguments for next week. Kenneth in Caylee. Elizabeth her thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.