Transcript for Derby season is here!

News. I guess the happy mix the mint julep because the Kentucky Derby is. Almost two and Kentucky's own Tim Laird is back with derby party ideas and he's right David Daniels and the executive sheath. At Churchill Downs. They also have a new book out it's called suburban country cookbook Justin time but the 144. Kentucky Derby. Congratulation on the Buckeyes and thanks much coming by a bank. You weren't fighting this weapon mere request chef Dave being the executive chef he's very busy around that time feeding I'll leave. People leave he'd show up. Mode yet about a 160000. People plus coming on derby day. Well yeah exists who. Hello that you got narrowly divided when you bring booze and and in dar had actually suits should what does he do that particular let's start with you look at the track looks are the hotel courtyard. I have a good would you like data today you know these when you think of the Kentucky Derby got to have amid Julia and here's a perfect way to make one at home. It starts out with a glass of crushed ice. To them and add about two ounces of wood for reserve which is the official birdman and signature sponsor it was certainly brought the UN that I've done this last time you'll want 11002. It that's my two ounces right there right to the money on zealot might be targeted it did dead. What else amid civil service and that's this equal parts of sugar water has brought together in one part Minsk. Give that a little stir. And it course it has to be garnished with a good bouquets of fresh. And dad okay I love suspended in the simple syrup to it has in the kids who you that Mintz and then there and militia group goes with the Berman it is perfectly well balanced you can do now Paul free version of views on sixteen and admissible sir. But a good new K admit because when you bring this up here miles to set bond. You get that you get the smell as learned more and right I presume iced tea but if you want to take a little sip just the mountains. And that's the critical incident struck goes all the way down in through that create. We but it actually the really really now makes it nice immediate course when users would the would hurt there really have a great fuel. That's awesome yes it's about the food in order not to end up on the floor and even lay. Casey absolutely you know we saw about a 125000. Of these today you can. So we got to make sure there wouldn't be uploaded yet deeply. So this is a great little sampling of some of the type of dishes were serving in the premium areas millionaire's row. The turf club. We've got out about 24000. People would days sitting in the premium menu that what's ally over the so this year this is obviously is some unstable this is a man did she is. This one we've taken from a little bit of her own twins started it's got big gimmick and a little become strips are big Ginn the kind amended sheen's. We got a little taste Gloria can. Again. You know we've got here's some bacon wrapped tenderloin are carving this city can rent tender words we who attended law and we've wrapped didn't make him slow roasted it. We serve that with a sauce garlic and remains on us because this is a very famous artists invented a quiz called the and that is on the global. We serve that with our. Tenderloin are New York strip. I have called me vessels and I had. It's derbies you know everybody's derby. Loses big solid on the enhanced security everything it doesn't matter don't really grabs me and that's correct. Those. How much you know I was and I say yeah maybe not everything Venezuela the nominee. Yes and there I've got to vote. That's a little burden. John good Berman. We make about 35000. Pieces of dessert for everybody's so again is just a sampling of it's an incredible food that we've got for old people come to join as a derby. And I imagine most those people are Smart enough to know not to with a steak sauce on the desert blowing an easy easy Aminu every year and that they're. I don't that reds and how many jewels you have probably actually about pretty good hearing that is not. Hello I'm eight even argue that. Our whole idea but we're really excited with the new book urban country cookbook you can find it these recipes in the book I absolutely absolutely these are in their N. Many many more about nine plus rather suburban messed recipes as well absolutely we have some cocktails flew stories about urban country how to pace suburban. And just fun things about southern entertaining so I very easy Amazon where roll books are sold over ms. Hedrick cookbook. Little collaboration between the executive chef myself I love you want to project we we just enjoyed it was a labor of love and fun and lot of eating. He during the Q yeah clearly not seat sun sun and these are good aren't they yeah. Really that's how I recommend exciting sauce. 33 you say that's good on everything oh yeah. Let Tim makes the drinks magic cure the humidity. It will then mentioned Dave big event so much for comment hanging out on his brain has some cocktails and food. And we are very happy to post all of these recipes it's evident bands dot com can't wait check out both happy derby hat. This is what I get for even he'd been I'm. We're back to somewhere that you literally surrounded its series.

