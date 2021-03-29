Transcript for Derek Chauvin murder trial begins today

This morning city and nation still read our community has endured a great deal of trauma. And pain ensure S and frustration. And anger. Last Memorial Day video from bystanders captured then Minneapolis police officer Derek children whose white. Nearly one George Floyd's neck as the black mainly on the street face down for more than nine minutes and twenty seconds according to court documents on the eve of the trial a rally for Jewish holy posted by Reverend Al Sharpton. But let it be cleared that it is not just ignored. The United States' ability to do you know of these accountability don't drop. Floyd stepped sparking one of the largest social justice movements in US history and now ten months later the former police officer will stand trial showbiz facing manslaughter second and third degree murder charges he's pleaded not guilty to all of them. And this morning Gerri will begin listening to opening statements. On both sides of focus will be causation. Whether or not mr. Schoen that caused the death of George cope in nineteen restrictions making these trial looked like no other Plexiglas partitions jurors sitting six feet apart. Eight of the fourteen jurors expected to be seated self identify as white and six as people of color with the trial begins one member of Floyd Stanley will be in court each day. The family's attorney telling MSNBC. Prepared. It's ridiculous to them that they don't see that video over and over here they're. Al Gore right here embryo assassinate their parents are absorbed or. Now the city's mayor said this trial should last one month and all four police officers involved. Have been fired and you. I thank you ABC news will bring you live coverage of today's opening statements beginning at 1015 Easter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.