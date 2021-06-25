Transcript for Derek Chauvin sentencing today

Former police officer Derek Shelvin will be sentenced today for the murder of George Floyd it comes as we learned. Of a possible deal in Washington on police reform here's ABC's injure for GE. This morning fired Minneapolis police officer Derek show been preparing to learn his fate for killing George Floyd last may. Children faces a recommended sentence of ten to fifteen years for second degree murder. But his lawyers want him sentenced only probation and time served arguing that show that has been quote cooperative with the court and will remain law abiding. Prosecutors want a thirty year sentence citing aggravating factors including acting with particular cruelty. Abusing his position of trust and authority and the fact that sevens deadly restraint of Floyd was carried out in front of children. V.s aggravating factors actually are very important and they really do requires stiffer sentence because someone tells an opposition strossen maturity the way he is a law enforcement our search is very significant that he abuse act. Power the fallout from Floyd's murder sparking protests nationwide demanding police reform. And late last night some unexpected news from Washington. A bipartisan group of lawmakers announcing they've reached an agreement in principle on a framework for police reform legislation. They did not provide details on what the agreement entails. Top sticking points have been whether to reform qualified immunity to make it easier to sue police officers and whether to Ben police choke holds. It comes as the so called defund the police moved in appears to lose momentum. Big cities in California facing a surge in crime are now looking to hire more cops. Los Angeles even adding to its police budget. One major problem officers are leaving in droves after a hear of unrest. A survey of 200 police departments nationwide found retirements are up 45%. And resignations up 18% in the last year. Back to Derek Shelvin he will be allowed to make a statement during today's sentencing hearing but legal experts say he needs to be careful not to implicate himself. In another pending case in which he's charged with violating George Floyd civil rights. Mona and her. Andrea thank you.

