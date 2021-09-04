Transcript for Derek Chauvin trial: Day 10

This morning a key witness in the murder trial of former police officer Derrick Shelby and is preparing to take the stand. As prosecutors try to prove she opens actions killed George Floyd. Today's testimony from the head of Payne county medical examiner is seen as crucial for both sides according to ABC's Kenneth moat and who's at the trial in Minneapolis. Doctor Andrew baker who conduct deployed autopsy fifth Floyd died from cardiac arrest classified the death. As a homicide but prosecutors are working to prove Floyd died from a lack of oxygen caused by servers need. On Thursday testimony from a breeding expert dominated the trial doctor Martin told it paid importing the exact moment he says Floyd died and you can see his eyes. He's confidence. And then you see that he isn't. Doctor Tobin laying out the factors he says contributed to Floyd's death including the pavement the handcuffs and showed in his knee on his neck. To understand the knee on the net and you need to examine year old next all of you here in the Jews like I'm doing now. Most jurors then touching their necks at that moment the doctor walking them through the video point to show opens body position in this image what you're seeing is that the total work he's food. He's no longer touching the ground. This means. All of his (%expletive) week he's been directed down at mr. Floyd's neck. Children's defense team argues Floyd died from a combination of drugs in heart disease in what's called excited delirium characterized as acute distress and sudden death. Often associated with drug use critics say the term has no commonly accepted definition. And claimed its use to protect officers from use of force. Back on the witness stand Thursday an emergency medicine physician testified there's no evidence Floyd suffered a heart attack. He is seen him please please get off Romeo wanna breathe act can't agree. That is not a fentanyl overdose at a somebody begging to breathe. And a forensic toxicologist also took the stand saying Floyd's blood had the presence of Fenton ill and meth. But the level of math was not enough to kill him.

