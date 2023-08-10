DeSantis suspends top prosecutor

The Florida governor says he removed a top Democratic prosecutor in Orlando for “neglect of duty” after two police officers were shot by a man who had been released on bond.

August 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live