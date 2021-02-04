Transcript for Desperation at the border

I heard splashing and see this woman babies her arm. And the water's going over the baby. This is the harrowing story involving that six month old baby and her mother the road off a raft in the Rio grand by smugglers trooper Curtis Woodard says the mother was clutching her baby in one hand. While clinging onto a tree branch with the other. On picture that you seem. A sort of in the chest the baby because the baby wasn't moving at that point there is a reason why. Smugglers and cartel members do things like throw a young child into the river. They know that when doing so it will cause Border Patrol and Texas Department of Public Safety officers to focus on that out and save that child. It comes after that other disturbing scene this week to girls ages three and five being dropped by smugglers from atop the border fence plunging fourteen feet to the ground I've seen the video and I think any of us who saw the video. More incredibly alarmed by. The steps of smugglers amid a deadlock in Washington a new call for action from senator Joseph mansion a key Democrat. He's now floating a ninety day moratorium on immigration. Remains shutting everything down for nine days out we have people coming to our country. Sending that message that we're not weren't. Taking people into this country until we yet. Our ability to make sure we're it would do and you're right. With 181000. Unaccompanied migrant children now in US government care border facilities are bursting at the scenes this new video shows the ongoing expansion and a holding facility and Donna Texas six massive new tents being added the facility was built to hold 250 migrants but now holds 4000. And border facilities are so overwhelmed some migrants are being freed without court dates or paperwork.

