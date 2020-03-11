Transcript for Destressing tips for Election Day

OK it's not really sick not. Oh I'm. It's happening all right and stress is real but luckily there are a few tricks and tips to curbing the inevitable election night anxiety as results come rolling it. Experts say to vote first thing this morning if you haven't already voted early. That way you won't worry about running late to the polls on top of all of the other stress from today second scheduled time away from the news apps like freedom let you block other apps and web sites like Twitter. They can add to the Election Day overwhelmed especially in the chunks of time winner not learning anything new. Entertainment and distraction are also the name of the game today dive into a book. Listen to a favorite album for bin something on the TV free form is showing all four Hunger Games movies today. Because kids battling for the death in an arena is more relaxing than politics these days. Perhaps a more joyful option start your holiday shopping. Studies show that retail therapy really can relieve stress and improve boots especially if you're shopping for other people in fact Amazon is currently offering great deals on their Alexa enabled devices in honor of her fifth birthday. Of course you can practice meditation or visualization. Or if you really want to stick it to distressed. Worked out. Walk or run off year Election Day results physical activity will help calm your nerves and bring oxygen to the heart blight X isn't gives your endorphins. And Americans need to eat and finally if the results really stress you out. Sweet country good sleep just go to sleep don't leave the TV on your bedroom should be politics free and as peaceful as possible. Peaceful as possible some simple exercises he can do to relieve stress at home child's pose and and happy baby are good yoga poses that benefit Mona undersea guys how did you exceeded its spinal twist architect. Take their right it and put it on the outside of your operates Atlanta Hahn grabbed a chair with your left hand way. And with our. Up my fancy of that I think Connie and I think it does and in my physical therapy to you have. Because having baby yet gives weight floats the madness are not seek out other. I don't have raised about about what might and right here OK Paula I got there as well I have a.

