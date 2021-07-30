Transcript for New details of delta variant dangers

This morning the delta variant putting federal health officials on high alert. Internal documents shared within the CDC obtained by the Washington Post arguing health experts must quote acknowledged the war has changed. Warning the delta variance appears to cause more severe illness spread as easily as chicken pox and more quickly than Ebola. CDC is. Estimating that it is probably also more deadly the CDC reported certainly concerning and I know that people are gonna look at it. And be worried about it. Doctors she's up also saying despite the news. The vaccines are still working really really well in a so trust president biting appealing to the unvaccinated. Telling them to quickly get assigned as the delta variant from rapidly drives new Corbett infections nationwide. The president also encouraging states offer 100 dollars to people who get the jab. And a new requirement for millions of federal employees to be vaccinated or face strict -- rules. We all want our life to give back to normal. And fully vaccinated workplaces will will make that happen quick. Major companies like FaceBook Google and Netflix now requiring most employees to be vaccinated. Before returning to the office. Right now new Corbett cases or increasing in nearly every state house realization is nearly up to where they were a year ago. The number of death also increasing in more than two dozen states. An average of 300 Americans losing their battle with Kobe every single day. You can make game goes we'll selecting my kids about reforming. About who have died it'll. And despite the grim update about the delta periods the CDC is expected cyst so stressed that the vaccines are highly effective Victor. They think you.

