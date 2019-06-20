Transcript for New details on Ortiz shooting

Now to the fast moving investigation into the David Ortiz shooting prosecutors say the alleged assassin shot or teased by mistake. Police are now revealing who the intended target was and what some of the suspects are wanted by authorities right here in the US. This morning a bomb shell from prosecutors in the shooting that nearly killed baseball legend David Ortiz. Authorities in the Dominican Republic now say he was not the intended target surveillance video shows the moment a gunman walked up to Ortiz and shot him in the back. Investigators say the real target was or teases friend who reserves the same table every Sunday. And happened to be sharing it with or tease that night each wearing shirts and light colored pants that could appear similar from a distance. Eleven people are under arrest in connection with the shooting including the alleged triggerman rolled leafy air crews who's wanted for armed robberies in New Jersey. Another suspect in custody is wanted for attempted homicide in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile three other suspects are on the run including the alleged mastermind Victor Hugo Gomez whose last known location was in the US he's one for his alleged role with the gulf drug cartel in Houston. As for a motive for the shooting that night investigators say Gomez was seeking revenge against the intended target a relative who quote. Ratted him out years ago two police. And authorities say the hit man hired to carry out the attack for 7800. Dollars still demanded their share of the money. As for Ortiz he's recently been upgraded to good condition.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.